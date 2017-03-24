SIX and IBM Watson plan cyber security center

Robert Bornträger, SIX Global IT

IBM Security and SIX have announced plans to leverage IBM Watson for Cyber Security in a new cognitive Security Operations Center (SOC). The new facility will be housed at SIX's offices in Switzerland to provide localized cyber security services tailored to needs of the region.

The SIX SOC powered by IBM will give clients access to IBM's cognitive security tools used to fight cybercrime. The centerpiece of the new SOC will be IBM Watson for Cyber Security. Watson has been trained in the language of cyber security, ingesting over 1 million security documents, helping security analysts parse thousands of natural language research reports that have never before been accessible to modern security tools.

Robert Bornträger, Division CEO SIX Global IT said: "Digitization, Internet of Things, global connectivity and the integration of new disruptive technologies are some megatrends opening a lot of new business opportunities. However, they also bring new threats with possible high impact on the industry. We operate the infrastructure of the Swiss financial market. IBM as leading company in Security Operations and Response was the logical partner for us and the perfect match for our requirements to build and operate our SIX Security Operations Center."