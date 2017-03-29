Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger officially dead

Brussels officially and finally halted the exchange merger request between the two groups. This news did not really come as a surprise to anyone and both parties had already effectively walked away from the table.

The European Commission, as the ultimate arbitrator of the competitive landscape in the EU had been making unfavourable noises for some time about the deal.

In particular, the resulting concentration of clearing operations in fixed income securities and fixed income derivatives post-merger was considered a deal breaker.

This is the third time in two decades that the two parties have aborted a merger attempt.