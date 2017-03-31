Trading Technologies extends TT platform into London

Mike Mayhew, Trading Technologies

Chicago - Trading Technologies has announced that its TT futures trading platform now has execution and connectivity services through Interxion's London data center.

Through Interxion's London data center, the TT platform now provides co-located access to the London Metal Exchange (LME) as well as access to additional markets with points of presence in the data center, including ICE Futures Europe, Euronext and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX), with Nasdaq Nordic Derivatives coming soon.

With this rollout, partners are now able to peer with the TT platform via cross-connect or extranet providers that maintain points of presence in the data center. Additionally, the TT Reserve and TT Prime premium services are now accessible in Europe, allowing traders to run automated trading decisions on dedicated servers within the data center.

The new London presence also completes TT's global resiliency in Europe, with London serving as a regional backup for services hosted in TT's Frankfurt data center. Failover between London and Frankfurt is a low-impact event to customer business-TT users can deploy low-latency connectivity between TT's European data centers with round-trip times of sub-nine milliseconds.

"The addition of the London data center is critical to our long-term resilience and performance objectives for the TT platform," said TT CIO Mike Mayhew. "TT users will see a significant performance improvement when accessing regional markets through the London environment, and ecosystem partners can take advantage of lower-cost access to the TT platform."

In addition to London, TT plans to open data centers in Hong Kong and Tokyo this year and make other enhancements to its global infrastructure in the Asia/Pacific region.