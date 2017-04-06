R3, HQLAX and five banks build blockchain collateral lending solution

David Rutter, R3

Project participants CIBC, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, ING, UBS and HQLAX have collaborated with R3 to develop an operating model for a digital collateral receipt (DCR) lending marketplace. The model was built on R3's Corda platform, a distributed ledger that records, executes and manages institutions' financial agreements in synchrony with their peers.



The project demonstrated the ability to create a digital collateral receipt lending market, intended to achieve the following:

· Help market participants redistribute liquidity more effectively and more cost efficiently

· Enhance regulatory transparency of collateral chains

· Mitigate systemic risk by enabling orderly default unwinds



The five project participants will continue working with R3 and HQLAx to transform the proof-of-concept into a live pilot and subsequent production platform. As part of the flight path from laboratory to production, R3 and HQLAx will engage the regulatory community to showcase the prototype and receive feedback for shaping the production ready platform.



David E.Rutter, CEO of R3, commented: "The implementation of new bank regulations for liquidity, mandatory clearing, and margin requirements for OTC derivatives has caused a significant increase in demand for high quality liquid assets. As a result, there is a heightened need for a marketplace that facilitates large scale, cost efficient collateral transfers across the global financial ecosystem, and Corda exceeded the most demanding requirements."