Quantopian deploys FlexONE OEMS

Aaron Levine, FlexTrade

New York - FlexTrade Systems, the provider of multi-asset execution and order management systems, has announced that Quantopian, a quantitative investment firm, has deployed FlexONE, the company's new order/execution management system (OEMS) for the buy side.



"Quantopian is already well-known for having a leading, institutional-quality platform for quants to create and test investment algorithms," said Dragan Skoko, Head of Trading at Quantopian. "Now, we have an industry-leading trading platform that further distinguishes us and the offering that we provide to investors. FlexTrade's FlexONE is a key part of our new trading infrastructure and helps streamline Quantopian's order management and middle office workflows."



FlexTrade's Aaron Levine, Vice President, OEMS Solutions said: "The demands of the buy-side continue to evolve and we are excited to offer customers, such as Quantopian, a full OEMS solution to go beyond trading and solve upstream compliance and operational needs. As the front, middle, and back office morph into more consolidated workflows, FlexTrade's goal is to layer in OMS functionality to our award-winning EMS platform, FlexTRADER, offering a best-of-breed solution for the most complex workflows."