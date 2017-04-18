FlexTrader announces augmented reality trading application

Andy Mahoney, FlexTrade

FlexTrade Systems, a provider of multi-asset execution and order management systems, has announced FlexAR - an augmented reality trading application which the company says will offer a new way of visualising and presenting trading via its FlexTRADER EMS.

FlexAR builds on existing technology and APIs within FlexTRADER's open architecture offering an interactive order blotter, trade ticket and charting, all presented in a virtual space. Components can be placed throughout the real world, allowing traders to see and interact with the markets.

Andy Mahoney, business development director of FlexTrade UK Ltd., in London, commented: "We initially experimented with virtual reality trading, but the feedback was that the fully immersive headsets were too overwhelming, shutting off real-world events. With the advent of the Microsoft HoloLens augmented reality headset, we found a good middle-ground, bringing virtual trading into the real world."

Future releases of FlexAR will introduce interactive alerting alongside the FlexTRADER blotter, three-dimensional basket visualisation, and the ability to present data from third parties using FlexTRADER's open architecture.