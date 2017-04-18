Algomi & OpenFin bring open stack tech to fixed income markets

Mazy Dar, OpenFin

New York - Algomi, the provider of information-matching solutions for fixed income liquidity, has announced a partnership with OpenFin, the common operating layer for financial desktop applications.

Algomi will use OpenFin's operating layer to deploy new versions of the firm's Synchronicity Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the sell-side and its Honeycomb solution for the buy-side.

Algomi built a new common framework using HTML5, which will now underpin all of its applications. Using OpenFin, Algomi aims to deliver its software updates faster, more securely and with greater interoperability with a client's existing technology. With OpenFin, applications can be updated from a common source rather than individually on every machine.

Mazy Dar, CEO and co-founder of OpenFin said, "At OpenFin, we help companies throughout the financial industry to 'move fast' and 'break nothing'. Our operating environment gives change-resistant capital markets the ability to keep pace with the rapid innovation cycle that is emerging in the industry. We welcome Algomi to a group that includes dozens of the most well-known names in banking - including several of Algomi's own clients."