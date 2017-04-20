Nasdaq launches FinTech investment program

Adena Friedman, Nasdaq

New York - Nasdaq has announced the launch of a venture investment program, Nasdaq Ventures, dedicated to discovering, investing in and partnering with fintech companies worldwide.

The program's main objective is to identify and collaborate on new technologies and groundbreaking services and solutions which align with Nasdaq's clients' needs and the company's long-term objectives in the global capital markets.

Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq said: "Investing in pioneering fintech firms, who are developing unique technologies, continues our history of being a platform and partner of choice for the most innovative companies in the world. In addition, through this program we plan to accelerate the pace of innovation to ensure our clients continue to benefit from the technologies that are reshaping the capital markets."

As part of Nasdaq's Corporate Strategy function, Nasdaq Ventures will be led by Gary Offner who will report to Jean-Jacques Louis, Head of Corporate Strategy. Offner has more than 20 years of continuous private equity, venture capital and strategic direct investment experience with an emphasis on minority growth capital investments in technology companies, and is a long-time veteran of Morgan Stanley.

The minority stake investments made by Nasdaq Ventures are expected to range from less than $1M to approximately $10M and will include seed to late-stage venture rounds. Every potential investment will receive a rigorous review with an established internal committees. Areas of initial focus will include: digital transfer/blockchain; machine learning and artificial intelligence; emerging and frontier marketplaces; and next generation data, analytics and content aggregation.

Nasdaq's investment program began unofficially in late-2015 and has since been partnered strategically with blockchain infrastructure provider Chain.com, machine intelligence company Digital Reasoning and real-time risk analytics firm Hanweck.