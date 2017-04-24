European Commission announces Blockchain Observatory plans

With an estimated budget of €500.000 over a period of 2 years, the project will consist of an Observatory and a Forum to gather opinions and to voice concerns around Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies.

The intention is to form an EU expertise hub to discuss forward-looking topics on blockchain and develop use cases of interest at EU level, The hub will also help the European Commission in understanding the role European public authorities should play to encourage the development and up-take of these technologies and to formulate related policy recommendations.

To that end, the Observatory is expected to

provide an up to date overview of relevant initiatives relying on Blockchain or Distributed Ledger Technologies around the world and

follow-up closely the developments of this technology and the related challenges and opportunities for European industry, citizens and governments.

develop expertise on transversal topics such as infrastructure, governance and validation mechanisms, smart contracts, regulatory and legal challenges, interoperability and standards,

build and animate a platform for the European blockchain community

explore possible use cases with a value added at EU level.

The call for tender will be published during Q2 2017 in TED eTendering.