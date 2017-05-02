TriOptima adds triCalculate MVA service to XVA analytics suite

Mireille Dyrberg, TriOptima

London, New York - TriOptima has added MVA (margin valuation adjustment) analytics to its triCalculate XVA (X-Value Adjustment) service.

MVA calculations determine the lifetime costs of posting initial margin as part of the pricing of an OTC derivative.

triCalculate MVA can help market participants calculating initial margin for non-cleared derivative trades under the ISDA Standard Initial Margin Model (ISDA SIMM) that has been widely adopted as an industry standard methodology.

Clients use triCalculate to generate independent trade and netting set level XVA calculations as well as risk sensitivities. They can access the platform to check the MVA implications of a trade before execution without delaying trading activity.

Mireille Dyrberg, COO of TriOptima and head of triCalculate, said: "We were quick to understand that the market needed an MVA service that would deliver accurate and fast MVA results for pricing trades. As such we rapidly developed and integrated MVA into our suite of triCalculate XVA analytics to provide the market with a reliable, cutting edge way to manage their credit and funding exposures."