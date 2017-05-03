DoJ subpoenaes banks over manipulation of 'when-issued' Treasuries

The product is essentially a very short-dated forward on a US Treasury note or bond that is due to be auctioned in the very near future (typically a matter of days). Though trading of when-issued Treasuries is opaque, the instruments are familiar to most government bond traders. The yield at auction is compared to the yield of the when-issued security immediately prior to the auction in order to provide one measure of demand relative to expectations.

The DoJ was likely tipped off by a lawsuit brought by the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund in September 2015. That suit, and others that followed, alleged that "primary dealers" - effectively designated market makers of US government securities - conspired to manipulate auctions. Primary dealers supposedly profited at the expense of their customers by sharing information on customer demand ahead of auctions, and by artificially boosting the prices of when-issued Treasuries that were sold to investors. The lawsuits have been consolidated but remain open.

All parties involved in the DoJ subpoenaes have declined to comment. As a result, little further information is available at the present time.