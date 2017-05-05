eToro introduces 24/7 crypto trading

Mati Greenspan, eToro

London - Following a surge in value over recent weeks, cryptocurrencies has hit an all-time high of more than $41bn. This comes after Bitcoin crossed the $1,500 mark for the first time in its history, with Ethereum now trading at a record $80 again.



Following these developments in the asset class, eToro, the trading platform and investment community, is introducing round-the-clock trading for cryptocurrencies.



Mati Greenspan, Senior Market Analyst, eToro said: "Cryptocurrencies are increasingly becoming the dominant force - if not the future - of forex trading. Recent landmark moments such as the prospect of a wide adoption in India and Japan have led to a sharp growth in prices over the last month. If growth continues at the current pace, we will likely see the market cap reach $50 billion in a matter of days.



"As these assets are moving extremely rapidly, we've decided to trade them as a progressive market should be traded. From today, our eToro investors will now be able to trade these instruments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."