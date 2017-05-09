xCelor and CIARA announce strategic partnership

Chicago and Montreal - xCelor, a provider of low-latency trading solutions today announced its partnership with CIARA, a tech company specializing in the design of bleeding edge, overclocked ORION HFT servers. This collaboration integrates xCelor's FPGA-based market feed handler PCIe adapters with book building into CIARA's high-performance, low-latency ORION HFT servers. This integration reduces line-rate processing eliminating traditional long tails.

xCelor's and CIARA's collaboration provides a solution to the increasing volume of market data high-frequency traders (HFT) require to place their orders as fast as possible. An integrated SKU provides a plug-and-play solution for traders looking to reduce engineering and CAPEX. This co-innovation provides a single, low-latency solution with a market data feed handler and book building in a server directly connected to the exchange or through the xCelor's XPM1/XPM3 switches.

When using ORION HF servers, users will benefit by leveraging low latency with a plug-and-play solution that includes:

· An FPGA-based, tick-to-trade, low-latency server;

· A normalized order book with efficient interface;

· Support for major stock markets, including: CME, NASDAQ, NYSE, BATS;

· Support for symbol filtering and maintaining the order book.