Horizon extends 'buy and build' capability for algo trading

Hong Kong, Singapore, and Paris - Horizon Software has announced that it will give clients control over their algo trading strategies, with the ability to modify the built-in templates in the Horizon Platform for Automated Trading.

The three new templates which can be modified are:

Quote Reply Market Making

Hedge Volatility Order

Options Arbitrage

Horizon already provides a selection of algo trading templates such as execution algos, but this is the first time that financial institutions will have the ability to use Horizon's scripting framework to modify these new, advanced strategies.

This means that clients will have control over the source code and the ability to customise these templates, or create their own trading strategies, but they will also own the intellectual property, without having to build algos from scratch.