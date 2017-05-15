Blockchain-based platform Humaniq joins Barclays' TechStars ThinkRise Accelerator

Dmitry Kaminskiy, Humaniq

Blockchain-based platform Humaniq, which aims to bring the developing world into the technological world, has joined Barclays' Techstars ThinkRise Accelerator.

Humaniq will join other fintech businesses based at ThinkRise's new Shoreditch space.

Co-founder Dmitry Kaminskiy said: "We are delighted to join the global network of talent that Barclays and ThinkRise are supporting, and we hope to use this to expand our offering into more parts of the developing world."

Mr Kaminskiy added: "Our Blockchain-Ethereum platform will help tackle barriers to economic inclusion through technology, and our platform will enable users to access banking using simple biometric technology such as face-recognition.

ThinkRise currently operates across four continents, and has seven sites including New York, London, Manchester, Cape Town, Tel Aviv and Mumbai.