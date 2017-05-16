Thomson Reuters expands IPO execution strategy with SIA bookbuilding app in Eikon

Massimo Arrighetti, SIA

London and Milan - Thomson Reuters has launched the 'SIA Bookbuilding' application on its desktop platform Eikon, offering sell-side professionals a new integrated application for the IPO syndication and distribution process. SIA Bookbuilding is available through App Studio, Eikon's third-party development platform.

With SIA Bookbuilding, developed by SIA, investment banks can directly manage deals such as initial public offerings, follow-ons and convertible bonds by exploiting simultaneously Thomson Reuters investor ownership data, league tables, news, and research and analytics. The availability of financial data and execution functionality on one platform creates an integrated transaction workflow which can help Equity Capital Markets teams to enhance and optimize the investment decisions.

"We traditionally drive innovation for the financial industry and today, thanks to the collaboration with Thomson Reuters, we are proud to equip their Eikon community with a distinctive application for the new issue market", commented Massimo Arrighetti, CEO of SIA.

Leon Saunders Calvert, Global Head of Capital Markets & Advisory Services, Thomson Reuters said: "SIA adds to the extensive content and workflow capabilities on Eikon that service the capital raising community, providing a complete end to end IPO solution for the sell-side to connect issuers with investors through the equity markets."