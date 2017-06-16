TP ICAP invests in new fintech start-up LiquidityChain

David Perkins, TP ICAP

London - The application enables users to be connected using a dark pool, non-execution platform, which includes an alert system that highlights potential trading opportunities. When trading interests are aligned, parties can connect through an experienced broker from Mirexa Capital, part of TP ICAP's Institutional Services division, to negotiate and execute a trade.

LiquidityChain utilises the hybrid broking model adopted across all of TP ICAP's business brands, which also include ICAP and Tullett Prebon.

A key aspect of LiquidityChain is anonymity both pre and post trade.

David Perkins, Global Head of Electronic Broking, TP ICAP, said: "There have been numerous factors impacting bond market liquidity in recent years, including regulation, the low interest rate environment and balance sheet constraints. A number of technology and trading platforms have tried to solve these issues, yet liquidity still remains a problem in the market. That is why LiquidityChain is so important; it combines smart technology with human expertise. The early interest in the service has been incredibly high."