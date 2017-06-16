CBOT fines trader for spoofing grains

The CBOT, part of the CME Group, has fined and temporarily banned private trader Carter Ohrt from trading as part of a settlement in a spoofing case. The fine amounted to 60,000 USD and Mr. Ohrt also agreed to disgorge around 32,000 USD in profits. He will be suspended from trading any CME Group products for 120 days.



The exchange accused Mr. Ohrt of spoofing in several major agricultural products - wheat, corn, soybeans and Kansas City wheat - as well as in the e-mini Dow. The alleged offences occurred between March and October 2014. The spoofing strategy was relatively simple: Place a large order on the bid or offer to induce other participants to fill smaller working orders on the other side of the market. The regulatory ruling provided little detail about the implementation of the strategy but there was no indication it was done on an automated basis.



Mr. Ohrt was formerly second vice chairperson of the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, home of the Hard Red Spring Wheat contract.