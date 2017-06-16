Thomson Reuters launches startup incubator

Mona Vernon, Thomson Reuters Labs

Zurich - Located in Switzerland, the Incubator will host early-stage entrepreneurs building products in big data, advanced analytics, distributed ledgers, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other transformational technologies.

As part of the official program, startups will receive access to Thomson Reuters data and content sets, mentoring from executives and networking opportunities for investment and commercialization.

Mona Vernon, Chief Technology Officer for Thomson Reuters Labs, commented, "Technology is evolving at an unprecedented rate and corporations need to keep pace. Partnering with startups and other market disruptors is essential for us to be agile and responsive to our customers. The Incubator will become an essential part of our corporate strategy to drive organic growth through innovation."

The Incubator has officially enrolled two startups focused on Fintech.

Open Mineral is an early stage Swiss start-up disrupting the commodities market. The team has developed a multi-sided platform which will directly connect the mines and smelters of physical commodities such as copper, zinc and lead, increasing transparency and lowering fees.

WealthArc is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for the $120 trillion investment management industry offering digital client interaction and real-time new generation investment management for family offices, wealth managers and private banks. The platform handles the integration of data, consolidation of assets and digital reporting as well as a robo-advisor offering to clients.

The team is currently reviewing a pipeline of additional applicants for the six month program. Applications can be submitted direct through the online website here.