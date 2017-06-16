US regulators begin examination of the Volcker rule

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will make a first formal step of looking into the controversial Volcker rule by asking the public for feedback on proposed changes. Topics expected to be examined are the definition of proprietary trading, compliance measurement metrics and "covered funds", which is how hedge funds or private equity funds in business with the bank are designated in the regulation.

The OCC is in talks with the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, but no formal agreement has been reached yet. The five regulatory agencies would need to jointly agree on any potential changes to the rule. Changes to the rule were recommended in a financial regulation report by the Treasury Department earlier in June 2017.

The commentary period will last for 45 days after which the OCC will make a decision, though no date for that has been given.

Background and commentary Part of the Dodd-Frank reforms undertaken following the financial crisis, the Volcker Rule is best known for its prohibition on banks engaging in proprietary trading. This prompted banks to dismantle their prop desks, leading to a migration of employees to proprietary trading groups and hedge funds. Market participants have long suspected that this was at least in part for show, with banks continuing to trade prop, albeit on a smaller scale with positions disguised as 'customer inventory' for market making. Nevertheless, a repeal of the Volcker Rule would likely see some prop trading officially return to the banking sector - which has the infrastructure to support it - along with former employees.

Original story

https://www.wsj.com/articles/banking-regulator-to-take-first-step-toward-changing-volcker-rule-1501610990