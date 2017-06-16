Chicago trading firms to open first European offices in Amsterdam

Bloomberg reports that Chicago-based proprietary trading groups Radix Trading and Hard Eight Trading have both chosen Amsterdam over London as a base for their European operations.

The move will help to bolster Amsterdam's reputation as a hub for proprietary trading, with Dutch groups Optiver, IMC and Flow Traders already based in the city.

Background and commentary Following Brexit, financial firms are eschewing London, Europe's historic financial capital, in favour of other locations in the EU. For banks, Dublin seems to be a favourite for back and middle office operations, while Frankfurt is the city of choice for the front office. Network effects and a regulator used to governing HFT firms might explain Amsterdam's appeal to prop trading groups.

Original story

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-08-03/trading-firms-pick-amsterdam-over-london-as-brexit-mifid-bite