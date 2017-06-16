Boston Options Exchange allowed to open floor trading for US equity options

The SEC has authorised the BOX Options Exchange to host old-style face-to-face trading. The floor is expected to open by the end of August 2017 at the Chicago Board of Trade building. This will be the first new open outcry pit in Chicago in several years. BOX Options Exchange is one of the smaller options exchanges, handling about 2.2% of the US equity options market according to the Options Clearing Corporation.

Background and commentary http://www.automatedtrader.net/headlines/157801/box-options-exchange-wants-to-start-floor-trading-for-us-equity--options