LME considers changes to market structure

With volumes down 2.4% since the HKEX takeover in 2012, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is considering making changes to its market structure.



Though a definitive plan has yet to be circulated, a discussion paper published in April outlines possible changes. Those relevant to systematic traders include the introduction of a speed bump (similar to that employed by IEX for US equities), wider tick sizes and reduced fees on 'short dated carries', fees for rolling contracts close to expiry. The latter is perhaps the least important as systematic traders make up 11% of LME volumes but only 1% of open interest, implying most trading is intra-day. However, there are no indications from the discussion paper that the LME intends to reduce fees for intra-day trades or to begin offering colocation facilities.



Market participants can expect an official announcement about the changes in September, though no date has been set.



Original story: https://www.ft.com/content/e8a79b54-7698-11e7-a3e8-60495fe6ca71