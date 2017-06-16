EU to establish MiFID 2 equivalence rules for non-EU venues by year-end

A European Commission official has stated that the EU is planning to publish rules on MiFID 2 equivalence by the end of 2017. The regulation, which comes into effect in January 2018, stipulates that if a stock is traded on an EU-regulated platform, EU investment firms must execute all their transactions there. Venues outside the bloc can be used only if that country's rules are deemed 'equivalent'. However, there is currently no clarity on how equivalence is determined. This means that, without an equivalence ruling, trading could be forced off platforms outside the EU and on to EU venues - even if the majority of the activity occurs on the non-EU venue.

The Commission will need to clarify what checks are needed to establish whether there is effective oversight at non-EU trading venues and whether non-EU regulators have a system for recognising EU platforms.

Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-08-07/mifid-threatens-global-market-rupture-as-eu-pursues-trading-fix