Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi fined for spoofing Treasury and Eurodollar futures

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an order against the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) on Monday 7 August for repeatedly spoofing US Treasury and Eurodollar futures on the CBOT and CME, respectively. The illegal trades, which were executed from the bank's Tokyo office, took place between July 2009 through December 2014, though most occurred in 2010 and 2011. The BTMU trader responsible submitted orders on opposite sides of the market at nearly the same time and cancelled the larger order before it was filled. He has been suspended.



The fine imposed by the regulator amounts to 600,000 USD. According to the CFTC, this takes into account the voluntary self-reporting of the wrongdoing by BTMU. The verdict reflects the CFTC's desire to reward cooperation. As part of the settlement, BTMU had to conduct an internal review of anti-spoofing systems, policies and training.