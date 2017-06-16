High frequency trading firm DRW buys rival RGM

DRW Holdings, a proprietary trading group based in Chicago, is buying Austin, Texas-based rival RGM Advisors. Terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the third quarter, have not been revealed as both firms are privately owned.



The transaction is part of the trend toward consolidation in the high frequency trading (HFT) industry. DRW acquired rival Chopper Trading in 2015, Teza Technologies sold its HFT business to Quantlab Financial in 2016, and earlier this year Virtu bought KCG.



As competition intensified and fixed costs rose - a result of regulation and increased technology investment - profits declined significantly. Data from the Tabb Group, published by the WSJ, suggest that industry-wide profits in 2016 were around 1.1 billion USD, down from 7.2 billion USD in 2009. Low levels of volatility in the asset classes favoured by HFT firms has also presented a challenge. Most HFT firms specialise in liquidity provision or market making strategies, which benefit when volumes are high - which typically occurs when volatility is higher.