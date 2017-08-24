Goldman Sachs goes ahead with MiFID 2 plans
First Published 20th October 2017
Differentiated content, scale and global reach have become crucial for the Wall Street bank as a result of MiFID 2
The investment bank Goldman Sachs is making further steps in implementing its plans to make changes to liquidity provision, trade execution and research under MiFID 2.
During this quarter's financial overview, Chief Financial Officer Marty Chavez emphasised the importance of differentiated research content, scale and global reach as a result of the impact the directive has on the company.
"On the execution side and staying close to our clients, [this means] understandi