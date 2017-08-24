The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Merrill Lynch fined 34.5 million GBP for failing to report transactions

First Published 25th October 2017

FCA highlights that non-reporting is more than a misdemeanour

Merrill Lynch International gets the first of its type fine from the UK's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), for failing to report 68.5 million exchange-traded derivative transactions since February 2014. The FCA penalised the American Bank 34.5 million GBP, the equivalent to 45.3 million USD.


As a result of the financial crisis in 2008, the European regulators introduced the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) to maintain the transparenc

