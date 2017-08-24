Merrill Lynch fined 34.5 million GBP for failing to report transactions

Merrill Lynch International gets the first of its type fine from the UK's financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), for failing to report 68.5 million exchange-traded derivative transactions since February 2014. The FCA penalised the American Bank 34.5 million GBP, the equivalent to 45.3 million USD.



As a result of the financial crisis in 2008, the European regulators introduced the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) to maintain the transparenc