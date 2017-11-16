Theodor Weimer named as new CEO of Deutsche Boerse

In January, 57-year-old Theodor Weimer will take over from CEO Carsten Kengeter who leaves the company at the end of 2017. Weimer is currently spokesman of the Management Board of HypoVereinsbank - UniCredit Bank AG (Munich).

Weimar previously worked for the management consultants McKinsey and Bain, he then joined Goldman Sachs as Managing Director. In 2007, Weimer became Head of Global Investment Banking at UniCredit.

Carsten Kengeter had previously announced his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer effective 31 December 2017. Shareholders representing 6% of Deutsche Börse's stock had claimed that his position had 'become untenable' due to accusations of insider trading regarding the now abandoned Deutsche Boerse move to merge with the London Stock Exchange Group

Mr Kengeter said at the time: "This decision was not easy for me since I feel very closely connected to Deutsche Börse and I still have many plans for the company."