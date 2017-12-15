Thomson Reuters introduces MiFID 2 compliant MTF for FX derivatives trading

Thomson Reuters has released into production system enhancements to its Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) to support FX derivatives trading in compliance with MiFID 2 regulations.

Thomson Reuters FXall and Forwards Matching users can now access liquidity on the MTF which meets multiple MiFID 2 requirements relating to execution workflow, trading controls, post-trade transparency and reporting. MiFID 2 takes effect on January 3, 2018.

"We are extremely pleased to have reached the milestone of releasing the system enhancements into production to facilitate MiFID 2 compliance." said Neill Penney, Global Head of Trading, Thomson Reuters.