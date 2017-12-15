Thomson Reuters introduces MiFID II compliant MTF for FX derivatives trading

Thomson Reuters has released into production system enhancements to its Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) to support FX derivatives trading in compliance with MiFID II regulations.

Thomson Reuters FXall and Forwards Matching users can now access liquidity on the MTF which meets multiple MiFID II requirements relating to execution workflow, trading controls, post-trade transparency and reporting. MiFID II takes effect on January 3, 2018.

"We are extremely pleased to have reached the milestone of releasing the system enhancements into production to facilitate MiFID II compliance." said Neill Penney, Global Head of Trading, Thomson Reuters.