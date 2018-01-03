Last minute open access reprieve for UK and German clearing houses

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the German regulator BaFin have agreed transitional arrangements for ICE Futures Europe, the London Metal Exchange and Eurex, regarding the MiFID 2 requirement that they enable customers to clear contracts on other venues.

With effect from today, 3 January 2018, the companies will not be required to consider open access requests insofar as they relate to exchange-traded derivatives. This can last until the expiry of the transitional period on 3 July 2020.