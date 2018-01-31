The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

The not so fantastic Three

First Published 31st January 2018

Yet again, some of the usual suspects have been charged for spoofing precious materials

Six traders who have either worked for or are currently working for UBS, HSBC and Deutsche Bank will be charged under a cross-agency crackdown between Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI who are on the hunt to punish spoofers of futures.

The banks and traders charged were engaging the spoofing of precious materials such as gold and silver. This behaviour will cost Deutsche Bank 30 million USD, UBS 15 million USD, and HSBC will only have to pay a

The remainder of this article is only available to Registered Viewers

Registration is FREE, click here to create an account

  • Copyright © Automated Trader Ltd 2018 - Strategies | Compliance | Technology

click here to return to the top of the page