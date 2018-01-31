The not so fantastic Three

Six traders who have either worked for or are currently working for UBS, HSBC and Deutsche Bank will be charged under a cross-agency crackdown between Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI who are on the hunt to punish spoofers of futures.



The banks and traders charged were engaging the spoofing of precious materials such as gold and silver. This behaviour will cost Deutsche Bank 30 million USD, UBS 15 million USD, and HSBC will only have to pay a

