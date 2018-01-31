The not so fantastic Three
First Published 31st January 2018
Yet again, some of the usual suspects have been charged for spoofing precious materials
Six traders who have either worked for or are currently working
for UBS, HSBC and Deutsche Bank will be charged under a
cross-agency crackdown between Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC), Department of Justice (DOJ) and FBI who are on
the hunt to punish spoofers of futures.
The banks and traders charged were engaging the spoofing of precious materials such as gold and silver. This behaviour will cost Deutsche Bank 30 million USD, UBS 15 million USD, and HSBC will only have to pay a