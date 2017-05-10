A leading structuring and trading team based in Paris are currently looking to add an analyst/associate level structured products analyst to their team to develop quantitative investment solutions.



You will be involved in structuring and pricing options on Equity and hybrids Equity-Credit.











Your responsibilities and experience will include:-







Designing product ideas

Be involved in providing tailor made solutions and offload / repackage accumulated risk.

Develop option-based strategies.

Analysis and pricing of proprietary indices and strategies

Development of pricing tools and Pricing exotic Equity product

focusing on developing payoffs on underlyings

Being responsible for providing derivatives solutions

Back-testing algo strategies





The ideal candidate will have experience working as a structurer/quantitative products engineer in a quantitative solutions team focussed around derivatives.







This is an excellent opportunity to join a dedicated structured products business which is currently in a period of expansion.



The firm have a solid client base and excellent distribution platform therefore you will be working with a high performing team and have the support of other strategists in the business.







Please note:- all Applicants must have experience within Equity options from a research strategy, trading or structuring perspective.







This is an immediate hire with interviews taking place this week therefore all applications must be received as soon as possible.







Application:-







Please apply directly with a CV in WORD FORMAT to apply.a33ho1ges1f@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com







Please note:- we do not accept linked in profiles as a form of submission.









