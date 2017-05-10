Quantitative Pricing Analyst - Equity Options
Location France,
Remuneration competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 10th May 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Augusta Aiken
Phone 0207 019 4100
Email click here
A leading structuring and trading team based in Paris are
currently looking to add an analyst/associate level structured
products analyst to their team to develop quantitative investment
solutions.
You will be involved in structuring and pricing options on Equity and hybrids Equity-Credit.
Your responsibilities and experience will include:-
- Designing product ideas
- Be involved in providing tailor made solutions and offload / repackage accumulated risk.
- Develop option-based strategies.
- Analysis and pricing of proprietary indices and strategies
- Development of pricing tools and Pricing exotic Equity product
- focusing on developing payoffs on underlyings
- Being responsible for providing derivatives solutions
- Back-testing algo strategies
The ideal candidate will have experience working as a structurer/quantitative products engineer in a quantitative solutions team focussed around derivatives.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a dedicated structured products business which is currently in a period of expansion.
The firm have a solid client base and excellent distribution platform therefore you will be working with a high performing team and have the support of other strategists in the business.
Please note:- all Applicants must have experience within Equity options from a research strategy, trading or structuring perspective.
This is an immediate hire with interviews taking place this week therefore all applications must be received as soon as possible.
Application:-
Please apply directly with a CV in WORD FORMAT to apply.a33ho1ges1f@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com
Please note:- we do not accept linked in profiles as a form of submission.