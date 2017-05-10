The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Pricing Analyst - Equity Options

Location France,

A leading structuring and trading team based in Paris are currently looking to add an analyst/associate level structured products analyst to their team to develop quantitative investment solutions.

You will be involved in structuring and pricing options on Equity and hybrids Equity-Credit.





Your responsibilities and experience will include:-


  • Designing product ideas
  • Be involved in providing tailor made solutions and offload / repackage accumulated risk.
  • Develop option-based strategies.
  • Analysis and pricing of proprietary indices and strategies
  • Development of pricing tools and Pricing exotic Equity product
  • focusing on developing payoffs on underlyings
  • Being responsible for providing derivatives solutions
  • Back-testing algo strategies



The ideal candidate will have experience working as a structurer/quantitative products engineer in a quantitative solutions team focussed around derivatives.



This is an excellent opportunity to join a dedicated structured products business which is currently in a period of expansion.

The firm have a solid client base and excellent distribution platform therefore you will be working with a high performing team and have the support of other strategists in the business.



Please note:- all Applicants must have experience within Equity options from a research strategy, trading or structuring perspective.



