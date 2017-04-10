A successful quantitative hedge fund with a specialism in algorithmic FX and futures strategies is currently looking to add to their team in Geneva. The firm have some of the most advanced technology and an excellent track record trading the major currencies. They are looking for a quantitative trader to come to join them to help add to their current portfolio and help them grow. This is a small organisation with large AUM so bonus potential is incredibly strong and career growth opportunity is huge.





You will be responsible for:-





- Trading an FX strategy and either joining an existing team or running your own book



- Developing and trading high and medium frequency strategies



- The research development of Intraday FX systematic strategies



- Back testing of strategies



- Short term alpha signal research



- Research and improvement of systematic FX strategies.





Applicants should be approved to work within Europe and have a PHD or MSC from a leading school.



Please note applicants must provide details on where they have developed/worked on intraday strategies.



This is an excellent opportunity to work with some of the leading names in the market within this space and profit directly from the P&L of the group.





Key words: Futures, FX, Currency, Currencies, Interday, intraday, systematic, high frequency, quantitative, strategy, strategies, hedge fund, buy side, signal research, machine learning, trade signal generation, time-series analysis, algorithmic trading



Please apply directly to apply.a33ho1gdprs@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com - All CV`s must be sent in word format.