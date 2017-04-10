My client is a leading Equities and Futures high frequency trading firm, looking to hire a trader to their High frequency trading team. They offer an excellent environment and superb packages and are an ideal place for an established trader to earn the maximum from his/her strategies.



Pre-requisites:



Strong educational background in a Mathematical / Statistical background, ideally from a leading school.

Applicants are expected to have worked as a high frequency trader.

You should be able to demonstrate a track record of strategies that have gone live in production and have a demonstrable PnL track record.

A member of a High Frequency Trading desk managing Proprietary risk.

Experience in trading European Equities





- Significant exposure to High Frequency Trading







Candidates should have experience building intraday, low latency market making and/or prop trading strategies in the equities space. Ideally candidate will have experience with the complete trading process of the development of strategies, from ideas formation, through data extraction, research, back-testing and implementation.



You will be responsible for the futures business both within trading and also additional hires etc.



A software development background and coding experience in C is desirable but not requited however excellent academics and a P&L track record of a minimum of 2 years is essential.







You will be working with a world class group of developers who have already established a C High frequency/low latency platform.







There is an unrivalled salary and bonus package on offer







