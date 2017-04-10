Automated Market Maker Associate/VP
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Augusta Aiken
Phone 0207 019 4100
Email click here
A leading tier 1 investment bank are currently looking to add a
VP to their Global Equity Options trading desk to perform a
number of functions including high level research, trading and
building/back testing of models.
You should have experience with handling market data and the ability to back-test models. The ideal candidate may come from an automated market making background but what is most important is someone with a hands on technical approach.
Your responsibilities will include:-
- Automated Trading
- Quantitative research
- Building and backtesting models
In order to apply you must have:-
- Excellent quantitative working experience within equity options either within a prop trading firm or leading global investment bank.
- Hands-on experience of option trading strategy back-testing
- Python, Q, C/C Programming ability
The ideal candidate will have three to five years of research and modelling experience or trading. You must be from a statistical background. All applicants must have an excellent academic record from a Top school.
Please note that the level of the hire is flexible. You should be aiming to express your interest immediately. Utmost confidentiality assured.
Application:-
Please apply directly with a CV in WORD FORMAT to apply.a33ho1gdpro@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or visit our website at www.selbyjennings.com
Please note:- we do not accept linked in profiles as a form of submission.