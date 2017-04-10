A leading tier 1 investment bank are currently looking to add a VP to their Global Equity Options trading desk to perform a number of functions including high level research, trading and building/back testing of models.



You should have experience with handling market data and the ability to back-test models. The ideal candidate may come from an automated market making background but what is most important is someone with a hands on technical approach.







Your responsibilities will include:-



Automated Trading

Quantitative research

Building and backtesting models





In order to apply you must have:-



Excellent quantitative working experience within equity options either within a prop trading firm or leading global investment bank.

Hands-on experience of option trading strategy back-testing

Python, Q, C/C Programming ability





The ideal candidate will have three to five years of research and modelling experience or trading. You must be from a statistical background. All applicants must have an excellent academic record from a Top school.







Please note that the level of the hire is flexible. You should be aiming to express your interest immediately. Utmost confidentiality assured.







