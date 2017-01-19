A leading Private bank based in Singapore is currently looking for an experienced Structurer/Quantitative strategist to join their team.



You will be working in a quantitative position focussing on structured products with responsibility for product development and also packaging the products for the wealth management sales team.

You will work closely with structuring desks to develop cross-asset solutions across equity, rates, credits, commodities, FX.







Your responsibilities and experience should include:-







Structuring and pricing structured products (complex derivatives, Equity, Hybrids, FX, rates and commodities structured products)

Pricing of Hybrids structures

Establishing bespoke derivatives solutions for clients on investment and hedging from asset & risk management perspectives

Training of the sales force & product pushing to Salespersons for a private client base

Realising backtests for new structured products.

Assisting the structuring of new products: writing Prospectus, Strategy Rules and Fact Sheets

Liaising with relationship managers to analyse clients' portfolios and develop customized solutions to meet clients' needs

This is an excellent opportunity to work in a leading team providing capital market investments and structured products advisory to private and mega-wealth clients in Asia.

Solid Excel/VBA skills are required.