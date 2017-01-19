A leading hedge fund in London is looking to add a quantitative researcher to its team. They are looking for someone with two to three years of experience in quantitative research. Their focus is in futures, fixed income and equities and so a background in any one of these is essential. They will not consider anyone without a PHD in a quantitative focus. This is the opportunity to work with leading people in the field to develop and research into systematic trading strategies which will then be implemented. You will be working closely with the traders on the trading desk and be able to gain direct experience to help advance your career.

Requirements:



• PHD in a Quantitative subject (maths, stats, engineering, Computer Science or equivalent)

• Experience in FX, equities or futures markets

• A minimum of 1 year experience in a quantitative fund with a preference given to candidates who have exposure to strategies with short (intraday to 1-week) holding periods.

•Proficiency in at least one high level (e.g. Matlab/python/R) and one low-level (e.g. C/Fortran/java) programming language

•Good communication skills with the ability to write clear, concise and informative technical report



Interviews are happening currently therefore all applications must be received as soon as possible. There is a very competitive package on offer and this is an opportunity to really advance ones career.





Please note:- we do not accept linked in profiles as a form of submission.