Trust Relationship Manager, Guernsey - Top Tier Private Bank.



On behalf of one of our key clients a Leading Private Bank we are seeking an ambitious Trust Relationship Manager. In this role you will be responsible for the administration of a varied portfolio of clients/structures. You will be tasked with liaising with clients, relationship managers and other professionals in order to ensure the highest levels of service. You will be tasked with the drafting of trustee resolutions in addition the reviewing of legal documentation. You will ensure the effective and efficient administration of your portfolio.



Qualifications

3-5 years of relevant Trust experience.

STEP/ICSA qualified (ACCA or LLB beneficial).

Strong analytical skills.

Strong Microsoft knowledge.

Ability to work independently.





