Front Office- Interest Rates Quant Analyst



An exceptional opportunity at this leading financial institution has emerged at their head-offices in New York. They are looking to take on the most talented professional to join their ranks and be one of their senior leaders. They are looking to take on someone who can manage, lead and inspire one of their quant teams, which will be expected to expand rapidly. This individual will be working with some of the most respected Quants in the industry, and reporting directly to the Managing Directors.



Responsibilities:



-Develop new pricing models for the rates trading desk

- Proactively monitor market trends and potential Interest Rate events to provide insights on managing exposures.

-Identify and report risk issues to management and recommend risk mitigation action.

-Participate in development and enhancement projects.

-Working with and supporting the Interest Rates trading desk.

-Adjusting variety of projects - creating pricing models and eventually improving them.

-Supporting and assisting all senior traders, working closely with them on a day-to-day basis.





Experience:



7-10 years of experience

Ph.D in related field preferred

Management experience

Experience working within interest rates