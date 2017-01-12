VP/Director Quant Analyst | NY | Chicago
Location United States,
12th Jan 2017
VP/Director Quant Analyst, Financial Service Industry, NY
and Chicago
A top tier financial services company is looking to add a Senior Quant Analyst to their growing cross-asset division. This candidate will be working for a top U.S. Investment Bank and will gain exposure working alongside a very experienced Front Office Quantitative Team. In addition, as a senior member of this team you will be responsible for leading a small group of front office quants. If you have applied finance knowledge and are looking for an opportunity in a well-renown financial company then please apply.
Responsibilities of VP/Director Quant Analyst
-Liaise with senior management on a daily basis
-Utilize stochastic calculus to measure strategy constraints
-Perform risk calculations as needed by the daily requirements
-Utilize C to build models, pricing cross-asset derivative products
-Oversee a small group of quantitative analysts
Requirements of VP/Director Quant Analyst
-At least 6-10 years of front office experience
-Strong knowledge of C
-Previous experience or knowledge of derivatives
-Minimum Masters in a quantitative discipline, PhD's preferred
-Must have good communication skills