VP/Director Quant Analyst, Financial Service Industry, NY and Chicago



A top tier financial services company is looking to add a Senior Quant Analyst to their growing cross-asset division. This candidate will be working for a top U.S. Investment Bank and will gain exposure working alongside a very experienced Front Office Quantitative Team. In addition, as a senior member of this team you will be responsible for leading a small group of front office quants. If you have applied finance knowledge and are looking for an opportunity in a well-renown financial company then please apply.





Responsibilities of VP/Director Quant Analyst



-Liaise with senior management on a daily basis



-Utilize stochastic calculus to measure strategy constraints



-Perform risk calculations as needed by the daily requirements



-Utilize C to build models, pricing cross-asset derivative products



-Oversee a small group of quantitative analysts





Requirements of VP/Director Quant Analyst



-At least 6-10 years of front office experience



-Strong knowledge of C



-Previous experience or knowledge of derivatives



-Minimum Masters in a quantitative discipline, PhD's preferred



-Must have good communication skills



