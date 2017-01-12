The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

VP/Director Quant Analyst | NY | Chicago

Location United States,

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Chris Schwuchow (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

VP/Director Quant Analyst, Financial Service Industry, NY and Chicago

A top tier financial services company is looking to add a Senior Quant Analyst to their growing cross-asset division. This candidate will be working for a top U.S. Investment Bank and will gain exposure working alongside a very experienced Front Office Quantitative Team. In addition, as a senior member of this team you will be responsible for leading a small group of front office quants. If you have applied finance knowledge and are looking for an opportunity in a well-renown financial company then please apply.


Responsibilities of VP/Director Quant Analyst

-Liaise with senior management on a daily basis

-Utilize stochastic calculus to measure strategy constraints

-Perform risk calculations as needed by the daily requirements

-Utilize C to build models, pricing cross-asset derivative products

-Oversee a small group of quantitative analysts


Requirements of VP/Director Quant Analyst

-At least 6-10 years of front office experience

-Strong knowledge of C

-Previous experience or knowledge of derivatives

-Minimum Masters in a quantitative discipline, PhD's preferred

-Must have good communication skills

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader