Head of Valuations & Risk Management

This top hedge fund is looking to add a senior member to their growing middle office group. This team is known for their ground-breaking approach to finance, exploring areas and different techniques, which are eventually copied and followed by others. This team is only interested in hiring top talent and are very particular about who they let through their doors.



Responsibilities:

-Derivative pricing and valuations on cross-asset products are preferred.

-Designing and developing price-testing procedures to compare derivatives prices with the market standard.

-Work with multiple teams of analysts involved in pricing and delivering derivatives.

-Working across multiple platforms and onboarding new clients

-Middle office trading support.

-Managing a group of 3



Skills, Education and Experience:

-Front Arena, Bloomberg, Calypso tools are a plus

-Previous experience with cross-asset products is a plus

-Experience designing and developing price-testing procedures.

-Experience performing system valuations, trading support.

-Familiarity with middle office processes is needed

-Middle office hedge fund experience

-7-10 years of experience





