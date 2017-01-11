Senior Systems Engineer - Prop Trading Firm | New York or Chicago



Compensation: 150,000-200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a multi-billion dollar High-Frequency Proprietary Trading, with offices in Chicago, NYC, Austin, San Fran and London, and they are looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join their growing Infrastructure team. They have solidified their name in the trading market by creating a unique blend of finance and technology within the prop-trading domain.



Desired Skills and Experience:



5 years of hands-on of Systems Engineering experience

Ability to analyze stack traces, and debug Linux performance issues

Experience programming with C , Java, Bash, Python

Must have scripting experience (Python, Bash, Perl)

Your role will involve the following



Take part in all roles that being a Systems Engineer encompasses

Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure

Experience with automation software (e.g., Puppet, Chef, Salt)

The firm has a great culture, offers a very lucrative salary and offers strong growth potential. This role is based in Chicago or New York and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.