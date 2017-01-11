Sr. Systems Engineer - Prop Trading Firm
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 11th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Suraj Sharma (NY)
Phone 6467595613
Email click here
Senior Systems Engineer - Prop Trading Firm | New York or
Chicago
Compensation: 150,000-200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is a multi-billion dollar High-Frequency Proprietary Trading, with offices in Chicago, NYC, Austin, San Fran and London, and they are looking for a Senior Systems Engineer to join their growing Infrastructure team. They have solidified their name in the trading market by creating a unique blend of finance and technology within the prop-trading domain.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- 5 years of hands-on of Systems Engineering experience
- Ability to analyze stack traces, and debug Linux performance issues
- Experience programming with C , Java, Bash, Python
- Must have scripting experience (Python, Bash, Perl)
Your role will involve the following
- Take part in all roles that being a Systems Engineer encompasses
- Manage and monitor all installed systems and infrastructure
- Experience with automation software (e.g., Puppet, Chef, Salt)
The firm has a great culture, offers a very lucrative salary and offers strong growth potential. This role is based in Chicago or New York and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.