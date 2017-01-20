The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

C++/Java Trading Platform Developer- Chicago

Location United States,

Remuneration Java C++ Trading Platform Developer

Employment type perm

Updated 20th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Dylan Gomez (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5602

Email click here

C / Java Trading Platform Developer

NYC or Chicago

Leading Trading Platform Provider

$70,000-$85,000 Bonus Full Benefits



This role is for a leading trading platform vendor looking for candidates with strong technical skills paired with proficient communication ability. The Trading Platform Delivery role will implement, test, and oversee functionality of varying products. The majority of work will be spent using Java and C , with Windows and Unix base.

A well suited candidate will have the following traits:
-Candidates must be proactive, and have exceptional problem solving skills
-Open to working in fast paced environment
-Ability to handle individual work loads

Qualifications:
-Degree in Computer Science/ Engineering or related field
-Experience with Unix/ Linux
-Proficiency in C , .NET , Java
-Financial knowledge of US and/or Canadian markets


If you are interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please apply directly to this posting. Or submit your most up to date resume to: Fintech [AT] selbyjennings [DOT] com

Or feel free to give us a call at 646-759-5602



Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader