Network Admin/Architect - Hedge Fund | NYC



Compensation: 140,000-180,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund firm that specializes in trading systems based in New York City is looking for a Network Architect/Engineer to join their team. They have solidified their name in the market by delivering world class service to clients around the world.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Design, engineer and deploy appropriate network solutions

5 years of hands-on development/engineer experience on an advanced network

Python, IOS, JunOS, NX-OS, EOS, Unix

Network management, network security, SNMP, and Radius

Architecture, implementation, and support of our DataCenters

Experience working in Unix/Linux, familiar with Python and Bash scripting

This role is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.