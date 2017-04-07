Ph.D Quantitative Researcher | Cross Asset
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 07th Apr 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tyler Robinson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
My client is a top buy-side firm who is looking for talented
individuals to perform quantitative research. This position is
challenging and very rewarding, requiring excellent analytical
skills, programming experience and the desire necessary to beat
the market. Your role will be to assist in developing
cutting-edge trading strategies among a team of highly skilled
professionals.
Responsibilities Include:
- Research and evaluate market characteristics, fluctuations and dynamics
- Work closely with Portfolio Manager on data analysis, data mining, model evaluation and alpha research
- Simulate models and help look for improvements on various fronts: signal strength, risk metrics, portfolio performance characteristics
- Research new markets for potential trading opportunities
Requirements:
- A Ph.D or equivalent degree in mathematics, physics, statistics, finance, or related discipline
- Experience with a major object-oriented programming language (C preferred)
- Strong desire to conquer the challenge of outperforming other financial market participants
- Self-motivated, hardworking, creative and competitive personality
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Experience working with large, often messy, data set
- Track record of achievement and success
- Research and evaluate market characteristics, fluctuations and dynamics
- Work closely with Portfolio Manager on data analysis, data mining, model evaluation and alpha research
- Simulate models and help look for improvements on various fronts: signal strength, risk metrics, portfolio performance characteristics
- Research new markets for potential trading opportunities