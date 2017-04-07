The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Ph.D Quantitative Researcher | Cross Asset

Location United States,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 07th Apr 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Tyler Robinson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

My client is a top buy-side firm who is looking for talented individuals to perform quantitative research. This position is challenging and very rewarding, requiring excellent analytical skills, programming experience and the desire necessary to beat the market. Your role will be to assist in developing cutting-edge trading strategies among a team of highly skilled professionals.

Responsibilities Include:

  • Research and evaluate market characteristics, fluctuations and dynamics
  • Work closely with Portfolio Manager on data analysis, data mining, model evaluation and alpha research
  • Simulate models and help look for improvements on various fronts: signal strength, risk metrics, portfolio performance characteristics
  • Research new markets for potential trading opportunities

Requirements:

  • A Ph.D or equivalent degree in mathematics, physics, statistics, finance, or related discipline
  • Experience with a major object-oriented programming language (C preferred)
  • Strong desire to conquer the challenge of outperforming other financial market participants
  • Self-motivated, hardworking, creative and competitive personality
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Experience working with large, often messy, data set
  • Track record of achievement and success


