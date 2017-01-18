C++ Developer - High Frequency Trading
Location United States,
Remuneration $130000 - $190000 per annum, Benefits: extremely competitive bonus potential
Employment type perm
Updated 18th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Samuel Ewig - Chicago FinTech
Phone (331) 240-3248
Email click here
Our client, a technology-focused high frequency trading firm with a global office in Chicago, has immediate openings for mid-level and senior C 11/14 Developers.
Responsibilities
- Work directly with traders to develop new automated trading algorithms and strategies
- Benchmark and optimize existing automated trading systems
- Research and develop new ultra low latency architectures
- Write new market data and order entry handlers
- Develop real-time position and risk management systems
- Develop new systems and features in C 11/14
Requirements
- BA/BS degree in Computer Science or another technical field, ideally from a top engineering university
- Minimum of three years of experience in software development
- Experience with C , including C 11 or C 14 libraries
- Prefer experience with low-latency computing, multithreading, and hardware-level design
- Experience in trading not required, high technology experience (Google, Apple, Amazon, Intel, etc) all huge plus
- Python, Git, and BuildBot are all nice to have