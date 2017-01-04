The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

C++ Developer - Quantitative Trading

Location United States,

Remuneration $120000 - $180000 per annum, Benefits: excellent bonus potential

Employment type perm

Updated 04th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Samuel Ewig - Chicago FinTech

Phone (331) 240-3248

Email click here

Our client, a technology-focused quantitative trading firm with a global office in Chicago, has immediate openings for mid-level and senior C 11/14 Developers.

Responsibilities

  • Work directly with traders to develop new automated trading algorithms and strategies
  • Benchmark and optimize existing automated trading systems
  • Research and develop new ultra low latency architectures
  • Write new market data and order entry handlers
  • Develop real-time position and risk management systems
  • Develop new systems and features in C 11/14

Requirements

  • BA/BS degree in Computer Science or another technical field
  • Minimum of three years of experience in software development
  • Experience with C , including C 11 or C 14 libraries
  • Prefer experience with low-latency computing, multithreading, and hardware-level design
  • Experience in trading not required
  • Python, Git, and BuildBot are all nice to have

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader