FX/Futures Algo Trader | Hedge Fund
Location United States,
Employment type perm
Updated 24th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Chris Schwuchow (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Algorithmic Trader - Execution | Global
Multi-billion dollar hedge fund
A client of ours is looking for an execution algorithm analyst to join their dynamic group working for a top hedge fund in NYC. The position they are looking to fill is most suited to individuals who are looking to pursue a career in algorithmic trading as they will be working directly alongside traders, technologists and quant researchers. This role is within a hedge fund that is currently growing organically due to market demands within the industry and they are looking for only the brightest candidates who have a track record and skill set that can be leveraged by a challenging and innovative working environment.
Responsibilities:
-Algo execution of FX/Futures Trading Strategies
-Conduct quantitative and statistical research on pre-trade data, monitor portfolio risk, and other portfolio analytics
-Deliver actionable results on the execution aspect of the trading book
-Transaction cost analysis projects and other quantitative research projects associated with the trading and investment management process
-Development and enhancement of trading desk systems and infrastructure as well as alpha research
Requirements:
-Strong programming skills in C and Java
-Ability to anticipate problems and effectively follow up
-Masters degree in a computational field
-5 years of experience in algo trading